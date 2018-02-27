Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Nearly 2,000 future students attend Destination UNCG Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Nearly 2,000 future Spartans and family members visited the UNC Greensboro campus on Saturday for Destination UNCG.

The annual event is an opportunity for admitted students to get a jump-start on their first year of college. Throughout the day, students explored academic interests and campus life, toured the campus, met with current students and learned more about next steps in the enrollment process.

The next Destination UNCG will take place Saturday, April 14. The free event is open to all students admitted as freshmen for the fall semester. Students are welcome to bring guests.

To learn more and to register, click here.