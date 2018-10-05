Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Gateway University Research Park opens new research facility Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Gateway University Research Park celebrated the opening of its new $12 million, 70,000- square-foot Research Facility Three with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 5. Numerous local and state officials attended and spoke at the event, including Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, UNC System President Margaret Spellings, UNC Greensboro Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. and North Carolina A&T State University Chancellor Harold L. Martin.

At the event, Chancellor Gilliam spoke about the importance of collaboration, innovation and education as three key forces to drive future growth for the City of Greensboro, the region and the future. He lauded the University’s long-standing partnership with N.C. A&T and thanked local government and civic leaders, the UNC System and other stakeholders for their efforts in bringing Research Facility Three to fruition.

“Today we have seen that when we bring our best effort, our freshest ideas, a collaborative spirit and a commitment to excellence, success happens,” Chancellor Gilliam said.

Research Facility Three will feature research labs, offices, manufacturing and distribution spaces, as well as a boardroom for tenant and community use. It will also be home to Core Technology Molding Company, an innovative company that provides injection molding for major manufacturers. Core Technology Molding Company is bringing 25 jobs to the city and providing potential internship opportunities to students of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN), which is also housed at Gateway University Research Park’s south campus.

“Core Technology is a model organization with leadership that understands how being connected with universities can drive dynamic growth through projects, research and internships,” said John Merrill, executive director of Gateway University Research Park.

JSNN was formed as a collaborative project of UNCG and N.C. A&T. JSNN’s research and educational programs focus on nanoscience and nanoengineering.

Gateway University Research Park provides a collaborative environment that combines groundbreaking business organizations with world-class laboratories, highly advanced equipment and the intellectual capital of faculty and students from both UNCG and N.C. A&T.



Story by Victor Ayala, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications