Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Spartans gear up for NCAA Tournament Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

For just the third time in program history, the UNC Greensboro men’s basketball team is going dancing.

The Spartans will face off against fourth-seeded Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 15, in Boise, Idaho. Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. local time).

The university is organizing a student watch party on campus and an alumni watch party in downtown Greensboro. Additional details will be made available in the coming days.

To learn more and to stay up-to-date with UNCG basketball, visit uncgspartans.com and follow UNCG Athletics on Facebook and Twitter.

Wear blue and gold on Thursday and join us in rooting for men’s basketball by posting your good luck messages on social media. We’ll share our favorites on our channels. Here’s how:

Tag @uncg and #letsgoG in your posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Send a direct message to @uncg on Instagram or a snap to @uncgreensboro on Snapchat and we’ll re-post on our stories.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications