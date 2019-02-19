Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Give back with Believe in the G Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Why do you Believe in the G?

Maybe it’s the University’s commitment to student success, its excellence in community-engaged research, or the $1 billion economic impact it has on the Triad. Or perhaps it’s the Spartan spirit you feel when cheering on UNCG Basketball, or the growing number of national rankings and recognition.

There are so many reasons why alumni, students, faculty, staff, and friends believe in UNC Greensboro and its mission. This Thursday, Feb. 21, all Spartans and UNCG supporters are invited to celebrate UNCG and share why they are a “believer” with the sixth annual Believe in the G campaign.

As part of the 24-hour campaign, participants are asked to wear blue and gold, share their UNCG story on social media using the hashtag #BelieveintheG, and make a financial gift. The University’s goal is 1,200 gifts of any size.

“Believe in the G is a fun 24-hour celebration of all the things we love about UNCG,” said Beth Fischer, vice chancellor of advancement. “There will be lots of events and support opportunities going on, and our team will be all over campus, surprising people with Believe in the G swag. We encourage everyone to wear their blue and gold, share with your friends all the things you love about UNCG and put it on social media, and make a gift of any size to support the area of campus that means the most to you.”

Additionally, alumni, parents, employees, and friends are invited to enjoy the annual Spartan Spot event, featuring snacks and premium seating, at the men’s basketball game on Feb. 21. After the game, local alumni will continue the celebration at Old Town Draught House.

Can’t make it to campus? UNCG Regional Alumni Networks will host Believe in the G events across the state and in select cities around the country. Event information and registration can be found on the Alumni Association website.

To learn more about the campaign and to participate, visit BelieveintheG.com.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications