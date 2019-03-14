Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Graduate on time with summer session Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

In just a few months, Spartans will enjoy longer days, warmer weather, and the opportunity to get caught up – or get ahead – with summer courses.

UNC Greensboro’s two summer sessions are a great opportunity for students to make sure they complete their degrees on time. The first session is May 15-June 19, and the second session is June 20-July 25. Registration is open for both sessions and will remain open until classes begin.

Why is summer a smart option for students? To start, if you’re not taking 15 credits a semester, you won’t finish in four years. Taking a summer course or two may be necessary to ensure that you graduate on time. Additionally, while UNCG offers fixed tuition for North Carolina residents, the fixed price is only guaranteed for four years. If you need an extra semester or two to complete your degree, your tuition may go up. Enrolling in summer courses allows students to keep the tuition lock and stay on track.

Financial aid, including Pell Grant funds, may be available to students during the summer sessions. Because the 2018-19 academic year continues through the summer, students do not need to complete additional paperwork to secure financial aid.

The Financial Aid Office recommends that interested students go ahead and register for one or both summer sessions. Over the course of the next month, students will receive notifications of their award packages, and from there, can make the decision that’s right for them. The Financial Aid Office also welcomes walk-ins for those who would like to meet with a financial aid officer one-on-one.

It’s important to remember that every individual student’s situation is unique. Students are encouraged to discuss summer courses with their advisors. The fall advising period, March 18-April 24, is the perfect time to meet with advisors and discuss both summer and fall course planning.

Want to learn more? Visit summer.uncg.edu.