For the 27th consecutive year, UNCG is listed among the nation’s best universities by U.S. News & World Report, with several graduate and online programs ranking in the top 5 and top 25 nationally in their respective categories.

UNCG’s graduate program in counseling is No. 4 in the nation, beating out similar programs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Pennsylvania State University and University of Florida, among others.

UNCG’s online graduate programs in education rank No. 22, and the master’s program in library and information studies also comes in at No. 22.

The strength of UNCG’s graduate and online programs is reflected not only in national rankings, but in this year’s enrollment numbers. Enrollment in UNCG’s Graduate School increased by 3.3 percent this year, while distance education credit hours increased by 23 percent.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings rely on statistical quantitative and qualitative measures, such as graduation and retention rates, faculty resources and student selectivity, to name a few. To learn more, visit usnews.com/best-colleges.

For more information about UNCG’s Graduate School, visit grs.uncg.edu. To learn about UNCG Online, click here.