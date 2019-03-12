Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Eight graduate programs recognized by U.S. News Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro’s graduate programs were once again recognized by U.S. News & World Report in its 2020 “Best Graduate Schools” rankings.

U.S. News & World Report today released new ranking tables for eight different academic disciplines, including education, nursing, and health specialties, among others.

UNCG’s highest-rated programs are its graduate programs in the Department of Counseling and Educational Development, which collectively rank No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in North Carolina in the “Student Counseling and Personnel Services” category.

Additionally, the following graduate programs were recognized in their respective categories:

To view a complete list of nationally recognized UNCG graduate programs, visit the U.S. News & World Report profile of UNCG.

To learn more about graduate education at UNCG, visit grs.uncg.edu.