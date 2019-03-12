UNC Greensboro’s graduate programs were once again recognized by U.S. News & World Report in its 2020 “Best Graduate Schools” rankings.
U.S. News & World Report today released new ranking tables for eight different academic disciplines, including education, nursing, and health specialties, among others.
UNCG’s highest-rated programs are its graduate programs in the Department of Counseling and Educational Development, which collectively rank No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in North Carolina in the “Student Counseling and Personnel Services” category.
Additionally, the following graduate programs were recognized in their respective categories:
- Master of Science in Nursing – top 3 in the state
- Doctor of Nursing Practice
- Graduate programs in education – top 3 in the state
- Joint Master of Social Work Program with N.C. A&T State
- Master of Public Health in Community Health Education – top 3 in the state
- Part-time MBA
- Master of Public Affairs
To view a complete list of nationally recognized UNCG graduate programs, visit the U.S. News & World Report profile of UNCG.
To learn more about graduate education at UNCG, visit grs.uncg.edu.