UNC Greensboro has been recognized as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges by the Princeton Review.

The education services company features UNCG in its “Guide to Green Colleges: 2019 Edition.” UNCG is one of eight universities in the UNC System to be included.

The Princeton Review chose the 413 schools in the guide based on a survey of administrators at hundreds of four-year colleges about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability.

UNCG’s recent sustainability efforts include:

  • Installing six “Big Belly” network-connected waste and recycling receptacles to improve the efficiency and management of UNCG’s waste and recycling solutions
  • Converting over 100 exterior lighting fixtures to LEDs
  • Installing four electric car charging stations in the McIver Parking Deck (ready for use soon)
  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 8% since 2009

For more information about green practices at UNCG, visit the UNCG Office of Sustainability website.

 

Photography by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications