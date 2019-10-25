UNC Greensboro has been recognized as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges by the Princeton Review.
The education services company features UNCG in its “Guide to Green Colleges: 2019 Edition.” UNCG is one of eight universities in the UNC System to be included.
The Princeton Review chose the 413 schools in the guide based on a survey of administrators at hundreds of four-year colleges about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability.
UNCG’s recent sustainability efforts include:
- Installing six “Big Belly” network-connected waste and recycling receptacles to improve the efficiency and management of UNCG’s waste and recycling solutions
- Converting over 100 exterior lighting fixtures to LEDs
- Installing four electric car charging stations in the McIver Parking Deck (ready for use soon)
- Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 8% since 2009
For more information about green practices at UNCG, visit the UNCG Office of Sustainability website.
Photography by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications