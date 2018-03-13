Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: A guide to springtime at UNCG Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Springtime at UNC Greensboro means frisbee on the Quad, evening strolls down College Avenue and homestands at UNCG Baseball Stadium.

Final papers, long nights at Jackson Library and the turning of tassels.

There’s a renewed energy across campus as students return from spring break and the campus thaws out from what was (hopefully) the last winter snow. And there’s a whole slew of exciting activities and events in the coming weeks and months – from March Madness to the reopening of Piney Lake and more.

Check out the list of campus favorites below, and make sure to mark your calendars.

March Madness

The Spartans will face off against fourth-seeded Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 15, in Boise, Idaho. Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. local time). Stay tuned for more information about a campus watch party.

Artist Talk: Sanford Biggers

Multimedia artist Sanford Biggers, UNCG’s Falk Visiting Artist, will speak March 15 at Elliott University Center Auditorium. Come hear more about his work, and check out his exhibition at the Weatherspoon Art Museum.

Reopening of Piney Lake

UNCG’s Piney Lake – a recreational property encompassing more than 40 acres – is reopening for informal recreation on the weekends. Spartans are invited to join in on the celebration Saturday, March 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Graduate Research and Creativity Expo

Swing by Elliott University Center on Wednesday, April 11, to learn more about the research and creative work of UNCG’s graduate students. Click here for more information.

36th annual I-Fest

UNCG’s International Festival returns on Saturday, April 14. Enjoy music, food, exhibits, educational demonstrations and live entertainment from all regions of the globe.

Spring sports

There’s nothing quite like a Saturday afternoon under the sun at UNCG Baseball Stadium and UNCG Softball Stadium. Admission is free for all games – take a study break and cheer on the Spartans!

Spartapalooza

Back by popular demand, the 8th annual Spartapalooza festival for students will feature carnival rides, fair-style foods and giveaways. The event will be held Saturday, April 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Jefferson Suites parking lot.

UNCG Theatre

UNCG’s renowned School of Theatre is bringing Bruce Norris’ “Clybourne Park” to Taylor Theatre April 18-22. Purchase tickets here.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Alycee Byrd, University Communications