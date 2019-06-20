Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: A guide to healthy living on campus Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

It seems like we’re constantly bombarded with messages about our health and wellness.

Eat this, do this exercise, avoid that.

For the average student trying to balance school, work, family, and friends, finding the time to invest in health and wellness can be difficult. Not to mention confusing when there are so many mixed messages out there.

How can UNC Greensboro students cut through the clutter and prioritize their health? By keeping it simple and taking advantage of campus resources, says Megan Rivenburg.

Rivenburg is a master’s student in the Department of Nutrition and, as a graduate assistant, directs UNCG’s personal training program. You may also know her from her megeatsworld.com blog or @megeatsworld Instagram account, where more than 25,000 followers enjoy her healthy food recipes.

Check out her food, fitness, and mental health tips for Spartans below:

Get outside. Even if you are working inside or in class all day, go for a walk at night or during your lunch break. Take advantage of the longer days in the summer!

Even if you are working inside or in class all day, go for a walk at night or during your lunch break. Take advantage of the longer days in the summer! Find an activity that you actually enjoy . Don’t just go to the gym because you feel like you have to. If you enjoy yoga, hiking, or rock climbing, then make time for those activities.

. Don’t just go to the gym because you feel like you have to. If you enjoy yoga, hiking, or rock climbing, then make time for those activities. Take advantage of resources on campus. Piney Lake is an awesome place – there’s kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming, etc. – and there’s a variety of group classes offered at the Kaplan Center. Additionally, the Kaplan Center is currently running a “Summer Shape Up” special, where you can get one personal training consultation and three training sessions for just $59.

Piney Lake is an awesome place – there’s kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming, etc. – and there’s a variety of group classes offered at the Kaplan Center. Additionally, the Kaplan Center is currently running a “Summer Shape Up” special, where you can get one personal training consultation and three training sessions for just $59. Pay attention to your mental health , and find the things that make you feel better. Student Health Services and the Center for Student Well-Being provide a variety of resources to support students.

, and find the things that make you feel better. Student Health Services and the Center for Student Well-Being provide a variety of resources to support students. Get enough hydration, especially during the summer. You can do this through water, but you can also eat hydrating foods, like cucumbers, melons, and berries.

especially during the summer. You can do this through water, but you can also eat hydrating foods, like cucumbers, melons, and berries. Eat foods that are in season . It’s not only good for your health, but it’s cheaper, and it’s good for the environment.

. It’s not only good for your health, but it’s cheaper, and it’s good for the environment. Don’t feel like you need to cut out everything you love for the sake of health. If you love ice cream, allow yourself to enjoy it from time to time.

For more information about campus resources, visit recwell.uncg.edu and shs.uncg.edu.

Are you a new or prospective student interested in a medical or health-related career? Learn more about UNCG’s School of Nursing at nursing.uncg.edu, and visit uncg.edu/hhs to learn more about the School of Health and Human Sciences and its degree programs. Additionally, UNCG’s School of Education offers graduate degrees in counseling.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Erik Unger, Dept. of Recreation and Wellness