Although campus may have quieted down after graduation, there’s still plenty to do for Spartans who are sticking around for the summer months – from watching box office hits at Spartan Cinema to taking a dip at Piney Lake.

Below is a list of some Spartan summertime favorites, in no particular order.

What are your favorite summertime activities? Share them by tagging @uncg and #UNCGsocial in your post. (And don’t forget to include pictures of your having fun in your campus gear!)

Watch your favorite flick at Spartan Cinema

The popular Friday night movie series has returned. All movies start at dusk, and UNC Greensboro will be hosting a variety of pre-movie activities throughout the summer. View the full calendar at greensborodowntownparks.org/movie-nights.

Cool off at Piney Lake

UNCG’s Piney Lake, located eight miles from campus, has reopened for recreational use. Students, Kaplan Center members and guests can enjoy all that the property has to offer – boating activities, catch and release fishing, disc golf and more – free of charge. Learn more here.

Hop on a LimeBike

Greensboro has more than 90 miles of trails and greenways. Grab a LimeBike from campus, and – for just 50 cents per 30 minutes for UNCG students – explore all that the city has to offer. Learn more here.

Enjoy live music at LeBauer Park

In addition to Spartan Cinema, LeBauer Park and UNCG will host three large “LeBauer Live” concerts this summer, in addition to monthly “Full Moon Fusion” events. View the full calendar of live music at the park here.

Take a virtual exercise class at the Kaplan Center

UNCG’s Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness is now offering virtual exercise classes. Click here to view the full summer class schedule.

Visit the Weatherspoon Art Museum

Check out the latest in contemporary art at the Weatherspoon Art Museum on campus. Admission and parking are always free. The highly anticipated “1960s: A Survey of the Decade” exhibition opens July 14.

Take a stroll downtown during First Friday

During the first Friday of each month, downtown businesses extend their hours and host a variety of arts-related events, from live music to art exhibitions to dance. Learn more at firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Cheer on the Grasshoppers

There’s nothing better than enjoying America’s pastime on a summer night. Cheer on the Greensboro Grasshoppers minor league baseball team, and mark your calendars for the special UNCG Night at the Grasshoppers on Aug. 25.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography courtesy of the Department of Recreation and Wellness