Choral music lovers consider Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church a uniquely ambient space.

Good news: UNC Greensboro’s choral program this year will host more concerts there than ever before, with the annual holiday concert taking place this Sunday, Nov. 24.

The popular “Harvest Home” concert, which is free and open to the public, will celebrate the themes of bounty, harvest, family, and community, and will feature 130 singers from a variety of campus ensembles. The concert begins at 5 p.m.

Dr. Welborn Young, Dr. Carole Ott Coelho, and Dr. Brett Nolker, along with doctoral students, will conduct the choral groups.

The Gothic Revival church is crafted largely from brick and stone to create what author Gerald Allen called “a loose interpretation of the cathedral at Albi in southern France.” New York architect Hobart Upjohn, principal designer, collaborated with architect Harry Barton. Barton designed many UNCG campus buildings, such as UNCG Auditorium and Brown Building.

The spring choral concerts will take place April 18 and 19. To learn more and to see the full schedule, visit vpa.uncg.edu.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications