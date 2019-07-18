Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Hoops heaven, as Kyle Hines makes his return Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Only one American has ever won four Euroleague basketball championships.

That’s Kyle Hines, who holds the UNCG all-time scoring record with 2,147 career points. Additionally, he holds the career records in rebounds (1,047), blocked shots (349), field goals made (582), and free throws made (419).

He led his CSKA Moscow team to the Euroleague Championship in May of this year, just as he’d done in 2016. Hines’ Athens Olympiacos took the title in 2012 and 2013.

Hines played for the Spartans from 2004 to 2008, a dominant presence in the lane.

His jersey was retired at his final Spartan home game, where the packed house wore commemorative gold shirts with his signature 42 on the back. He was the first UNCG active player Spartan to ever have a jersey retired.

He hasn’t played in Greensboro since – until now.

His first game in Greensboro since that winter evening in 2008 will be this Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Basketball Tournament, with all games broadcast or streamed on ESPN outlets, hosts the first three rounds Friday through Monday.

Hines will be one of the biggest stars.

Hines remains one of only six NCAA players to get 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 300 blocks in their career. He joins impressive company: Alonzo Mourning, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Pervis Ellison, and Derrick Coleman.

He always enjoys coming back to visit friends and UNCG staff and faculty. He regularly tweets notes from Europe about his alma mater after a big Spartan win.

And he loves his memories playing in Greensboro.

“The atmosphere of those games was incredible,” Hines recalled. “I vividly remember all the students and all the Spartan fans in their Blue and Gold T-shirts screaming and loudly cheering all of us on.”

See the video highlights of his recent EuroLeague title game.

Enjoy Kyle Hines’ podcast about the team’s championship.

Story by Mike Harris, University Communications

Photo courtesy of Euroleague