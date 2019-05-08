Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to host Guilford County Heart and Stroke Walk Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

On Saturday, May 18, the Triad community will come together for the 2019 Guilford County Heart and Stroke Walk on UNC Greensboro’s campus.

The free, noncompetitive 5K walk is the American Heart Association’s premier event. The goal is to raise awareness and funds to help fight the country’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers – heart disease and stroke – and, in turn, save lives. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Stirling Street.

Join a UNCG team and receive a T-shirt by completing the online sign-up on the UNCG Walk Page. Children who attend (5th grade and under) will receive free passes to Wet’n Wild at Emerald Pointe.

Last year, UNCG raised $7,911 and had 144 walkers. As of this week, UNCG has 38 walkers registered with donations at $2,221.

Tents and check-in open at 8 a.m., followed by a “Puppy Parade” at 8:45 a.m. There will be an after-party with music, kids’ activities, and light refreshments beginning at 9:30 a.m. Strollers and leashed dogs are allowed, and the route is accessible to people with disabilities.

The UNCG School of Health and Human Sciences and the UNCG School of Nursing will be on hand with various activities and fun swag for walkers.

Parking is free at the Oakland and Walker Parking Decks.

For more information on the 2019 Greater Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk, visit the event website.



Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications