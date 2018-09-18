Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Chancellor Gilliam: Hurricane Florence and spirit of service Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. sent a message to the campus community. The full message is below.

Dear Spartan Community,

As we welcome our students back to class and resume full operations at UNC Greensboro, we are also mindful that Hurricane Florence has created significant challenges for our friends, our families and our sister institutions across the state and the region. Times like these are when we must clearly remember the motto of our University: “Service.”

Our service is needed now more than ever. I know many of you will be looking for ways to help. In fact, quite a few have already begun to offer help and volunteer their time and expertise. That is the spirit of our community. I urge you to make an impact, whether individually or as a member of a campus group.

If you would like to help, we encourage you to sign up through the State’s volunteer website. If you are looking for a place to give, please consider the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund. Alternatively, employees can provide support through the upcoming State Employees Combined Campaign (SECC), through many different organizations.

Above all else, let’s do what we can to help those who need us. The spirit of giving is something I noticed from the first day I became Chancellor. It is something that makes me proud. It is something that is energizing, special and powerful. I know that our 20,000 students and more than 2,500 employees will find ways to contribute what they can, to organize and to help.



Thank you.

Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.

Chancellor

