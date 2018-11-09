Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to celebrate International Education Week Nov. 12-16 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The UNC Greensboro International Programs Center (IPC) will celebrate International Education Week (IEW) Nov. 12-16 with a series of events for the campus community.

The IEW Kickoff will be held Monday, Nov. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Elliott University Center (EUC) Commons. A Pita Delite food truck will be on site, and a variety of student groups will be hosting interactive activities.

Other featured events include:

What I Bring to the American Classroom | Nov. 13 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | EUC, Sharpe Room

A panel of diverse students will discuss what they bring culturally to the UNCG classroom and how to create a positive attitude toward the globally engaged classroom that is culturally responsive to all students.

Study Abroad Street | Nov. 13 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | EUC Commons

Learn more about study abroad opportunities available at UNCG, including short-term faculty-led, summer programs at IPC partner schools abroad, and semester and yearlong exchange programs.

LGBTQ+ & Abroad | Nov. 13 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Foust Building, Room 206

Students considering study abroad will get a chance to hear common anticipations before departure, gather insight on life abroad and understand what it’s like to adjust to life back home as an LGBTQ+ student.

Networking Gone Global | Nov. 13 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | Bryan Building, Room 160

Business leaders and representatives, nonprofits and other organizations will discuss the opportunities that arise through international business and global engagement. This event is open to any student in the Triad area.

Brown & Abroad: Racial & Ethnic Minority Students Abroad Meet-Up | Nov. 14 | 4-5:30 p.m. | Foust Building, Room 206

Enjoy fascinating experiences of minority students who have traveled abroad. Snacks will be provided.

Weaving your International Story | Nov. 15 | 4-5:30 p.m. | EUC Auditorium

Join world travelers and renowned digital storytellers Dan Noll and Audrey Scott as they share practical advice on how to make the most of a study abroad or international travel experience. This event is open to the public.

To view the full calendar of events, visit international.uncg.edu.

IEW is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences. To learn more about the national initiative, visit iew.state.gov.