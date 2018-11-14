Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: City councilman, attorney Justin Outling to speak at December Commencement Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro today announced that Greensboro city councilman, attorney, and UNCG alumnus Justin Outling will deliver the keynote address at the University’s Dec. 7 Commencement Ceremony. More than 2,000 students are expected to receive degrees at the ceremony.

Outling graduated from UNCG in 2005 with a degree in political science, and then studied law at Duke University. He is a now a partner at Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, L.L.P., practicing in business litigation and white-collar criminal defense. Since 2015, he has served on the Greensboro City Council representing District 3.

Outling and his wife, Cora, also a graduate of UNCG, currently serve as co-chairs of the UNCG Board of Visitors.

Prior to joining Brooks Pierce, Outling served as a federal law clerk to Judge William L. Osteen, Jr. of the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro. Subsequently, he practiced law at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton L.L.P. in New York City, where he represented financial institutions and multi-national corporations in securities and other complex litigation, as well as in criminal and regulatory matters.

“Justin is a tremendous example of the level of achievement and impact that is possible for our graduates when they embrace the spirit of service, focus on community, and commitment to hard work that we teach every day at UNCG,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “We are proud of Justin’s accomplishments and the difference he makes in our hometown. I know he will bring wisdom and inspiration to the newest generation of Spartan alumni as they take their next giant steps forward as changemakers for our community, our region, and our world.”

Commencement speakers at UNCG date back to 1893, with then-Governor Elias Carr addressing the students. Since that time, the University has welcomed ambassadors, governors, authors, university presidents, professors, bishops, ministers, and other notable speakers throughout its history.

Commencement will take place Friday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. A live stream will be available for faculty, staff, family, and friends who are unable to attend in person. The University’s Doctoral Hooding Ceremony will take place on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. in UNCG Auditorium. To learn more, visit the Commencement Central website.