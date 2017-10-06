Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Dr. Kelly Stamp: A focus on heartfelt research Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Dr. Kelly Stamp’s focus comes from the heart.

The new department chair of Family and Community Nursing and Eloise R. Lewis Excellence Professor is a leader in scholarship and initiatives concerning heart failure self-care, nursing science and intervention development.

On Sept. 29, Stamp appeared in a video for the American Heart Association with music star Queen Latifah. The video is part of the “Rise Above Heart Failure” campaign to increase awareness of heart failure through understanding the signs, symptoms and management options.

“Women don’t realize that they can be victims of heart failure as frequently as men,” Stamp explained. “It’s a risk factor for all of us, and it is important to get the word out that heart failure is an issue for both men and women. However, it can be particularly difficult for women because they tend to be older when diagnosed, may be widowed or live alone more frequently and feel more socially isolated.”

Stamp’s interest in heart failure and self-care behaviors began when she worked in a cardiac intensive care unit in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Tampa, Florida, with patients who had bypass surgeries and other cardiac situations. Her research has been motivated by her desire to understand the information that keeps patients well at home and reduces morbidity and mortality rates.

“The fulfillment is being able to work with patients and see that interventions we have implemented based on what we’ve learned in our studies help to keep them well and out of the hospital,” Stamp said.

Stamp has authored numerous articles concerning heart failure, heart health, nurse-led interventions and self-care in older adults in a variety of peer-reviewed journals. Currently, she is president-elect of the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses, past president of the Alpha Chi Chapter through Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society and a member and fellow of the American Heart Association.

Prior to joining UNCG, she was associate professor and director of the direct master’s entry program at the Connell School of Nursing at Boston College.

Story by Susan Kirby-Smith, University Communications