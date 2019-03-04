Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Ken Jeong to speak at UNCG Commencement Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro today announced that actor, writer, producer, and Greensboro native Ken Jeong will deliver the keynote address at the University’s May 10 Commencement at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Also a physician, Dr. Jeong earned his undergraduate degree at Duke University and went on to get his medical degree at UNC Chapel Hill. He attended Page High School in Greensboro, where his parents still live.

Dr. Jeong is perhaps best known for his scene-stealing abilities and has established himself as one of today’s top comedic stars. He gained international fame for his role in the sleeper-hit film “The Hangover,” one of the biggest comedy franchises of all time, and starred in the No. 1 box office hit, “Crazy Rich Asians.”

On television, he stars in the new stand-up comedy special “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho” for Netflix, and appears as a judge on the hit FOX celebrity singing competition “The Masked Singer.” Dr. Jeong starred along an ensemble cast in the cult comedy series “Community,” and on ABC’s “Dr. Ken,” for which he was the creator, writer, and executive producer.

“We are thrilled to have a Greensboro native who has achieved such incredible and diverse success in his life come and share his story with our 2019 graduates,” said Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “His path has taken him from a kid in Greensboro to medical school, television and film stardom, and to his tremendous work on behalf of breast cancer survivors. What a great role model for our students. I know he will offer words of wisdom, and encouragement, with a dose of humor, as he tells our newest Spartan alumni how he found his way and achieved his dreams.”

Other film credits for Dr. Jeong include “Knocked Up,” “Pineapple Express,” “Transformers 3,” “Pain & Gain,” “Despicable Me 2,” “Turbo,” “The Duff,” and “Ride Along 2.” Upcoming films include “Goosebumps 2,” “Elsewhere,” “Departures,” “Saving Zoe,” and “Wonder Park.” He directed an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Student Athlete,” and he also starred in and produced the Sundance award-winning film “Advantageous,” which received an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Today Dr. Jeong spends much of his time volunteering with Stand Up 2 Cancer, a cause very dear to his heart. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and twin daughters.