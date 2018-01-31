Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to host emergency drill Feb. 1 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

On Thursday, Feb. 1, UNC Greensboro will conduct a large-scale, mass casualty emergency exercise in and around the McIver Building on campus.

The drill, which will begin around 9 a.m. and last until mid-afternoon, is designed to test the university and community’s emergency response and recovery plans and capabilities.

Thursday’s event is one of the largest drills ever conducted on a UNC System campus. More than 400 emergency personnel, volunteers and UNCG faculty, staff and students will participate in the exercise, including members of the Greensboro Police Department, Greensboro Fire Department, Guilford County EMS, State Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation and American Red Cross.

To provide a realistic scenario for emergency responders and to ensure a safe exercise, the drill will result in some temporary changes to daily campus operations. Simulated gunfire may be heard between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Road/Sidewalk Closures (6 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Spring Garden Street in both directions from Tate Street to Forest Street

The north sidewalk that parallels Spring Garden Street from Forest Street to Tate Street (sidewalk closest to Foust Park)

Highland Avenue from Spring Garden Street to Oakland Avenue

Walker Avenue from the parking lot behind the McIver Building to Tate Street

College Avenue from the Faculty Center to Spring Garden Street

Administration Drive from Spring Garden Street to College Avenue

Parking Closures (6 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The top two floors (4th and 5th) of the Oakland Parking Deck

The SE portion of Lot 008

Lots 13, 14 and 15

All parking on Highland Avenue

Additionally, as a result of these road closures, Spartan Chariot routes have been altered slightly for the day. Individuals who normally embark and disembark at the Administration Drive/College Avenue stop should embark and disembark at the Walker Circle bus stop. The stops at Administration Drive/College Avenue and at Lot 7 at the Gatewood Studio Arts Building will be closed.

In addition to the full-scale exercise on Feb. 1, the Greensboro Fire Department will use the McIver Building on Friday, Feb. 2, through Sunday, Feb. 4, to conduct training drills. Administration Drive and Walker Avenue from Tate Street to the dead end behind the McIver Building will be closed during these drills.

In the event of an actual emergency, dial 911 or contact the UNCG Police emergency line at 336-334-4444.

For more information about the drill, visit police.uncg.edu/mciverexercise.