UNC Greensboro has announced a new bachelor of science in information studies – the second degree program of its kind in North Carolina – set to launch in the fall of 2019.

This new, multidisciplinary program blends coursework from library and information studies, computer science, geography, information systems/supply chain management, and education research methodology to prepare students to work for a variety of organizations that handle data and information systems and need to leverage this information for decision making.

The program consists of three focus areas: management, maintenance, and design of information systems; training, development, and user education; and geographic information systems.

“This program fills a critical need by preparing students to understand both the programmer and end-user needs in order to manage these systems,” said Dr. Lisa O’Connor, program director and associate professor of library and information studies. “We believe we have the opportunity to transform students’ lives with this program. After four years, our students will be highly sought-after – they will be employable day one.”

During the initial discovery phase, UNCG worked with researchers to learn more about the need and market demand for this kind of program. Research shows that employer demand for bachelor’s-level information studies professionals grew 64 percent over the last four years in key cities and towns across the state.

Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected above average employment growth between 2014 and 2024 in occupations such as information security analysts, database administrators, and computer and information systems managers – a trend that UNCG expects to continue beyond 2024.

According to O’Connor, the program is conveniently located for a variety of in-field experiences for students, particularly in the financial services industry in nearby Charlotte and in health care and higher education right here in the Triad.

The program will enroll first-year and second-year students in the fall. Students will focus on their general education requirements during the first year of the program, and then begin taking degree-specific courses in the fall of 2020.

UNCG’s Graduate School offers a number of graduate programs for information studies students interesting in continuing their studies after completion of the undergraduate program.

The nationally ranked master of library and information studies and the new master of science in informatics and analytics, also set to launch this fall, are two natural fits for information studies students.

Additionally, UNCG offers a master of science in information technology and management, a master of science in educational research, measurement, and evaluation, a master of arts in applied geography with a concentration in geographic information science, and a master of science in computer science.

For more information, visit go.uncg.edu/bsis.