UNC Greensboro recently announced that it will launch the University’s first-ever master of science in informatics and analytics in fall of 2019.

The new, interdisciplinary graduate program is designed to develop leaders and problem-solvers who possess the knowledge and skills to be successful in the rapidly growing industry of data science.

Example careers include data analysts, data architects, and research software developers. These careers represent some of the most in-demand jobs in the workplace today – in LinkedIn’s 2018 U.S. Emerging Jobs Report, “data science specialist” is listed as one of the top 10 emerging jobs.

Industries seeking these professionals include technology, health care, and professional services or consulting. Some of the top metropolitan areas in the region for data science and analytics are North Carolina’s Research Triangle, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.

“At UNC Greensboro, we’re committed to preparing our students for the jobs of the future,” said UNCG Provost Dana Dunn. “Data analytics is a field that has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and that growth is expected to continue. The interdisciplinary nature of our degree program provides students with a flexible skillset that will set them up for success in a variety of settings. Workforce development is critical to the future – to the growth of the economy in North Carolina and nationally. We are equipping our students with the technical and practical skills to help them secure jobs upon graduation, if not before.”

In addition to the program’s core curriculum ­– which blends coursework traditionally found in statistics, computer science, and information systems – students select a concentration of interest. The following concentrations will be available in the fall: advanced data analytics, computational analytics, and geo-spatial analytics. In the future, UNCG will offer additional concentrations in bioinformatics, cultural analytics, health informatics, and sports analytics.

The 30-credit hour program is designed for full-time and part-time students, including working adults looking for a career change, or recent graduates interested in gaining additional expertise in a specific area of focus. Most classes are offered face-to-face.

The program is also a great fit for future graduates of the newly announced bachelor’s in information studies, which will also launch in the fall.

To learn more about the master’s program, visit grs.uncg.edu/msia.