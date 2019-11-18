UNC Greensboro today announced that City of Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will deliver the keynote address at the University’s Commencement Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Greensboro Coliseum. More than 1,950 students are expected to receive degrees at the ceremony.

Vaughan is the 48th mayor of Greensboro, elected in 2013, and reelected in 2017 by an overwhelming majority. A long-time civic leader, Vaughan served on the Greensboro City Council for three terms.

Vaughan’s first election to the City Council followed many years as a neighborhood activist. She was a member of the Petitioner’s Committee to rezone 616 acres along New Garden Road, creating a new elementary school, community park, and library on the property.

She was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the Piedmont Triad International Airport. During her time on the board, the Federal Express Mid-Atlantic hub was under construction and Honda Jet established its world headquarters and production facility on the airport property. Vaughan served as the executive director of the Guilford Green Foundation from 2016-2018.

“Nancy is a consummate public servant, and a tireless advocate for making Greensboro one of the best places to live, learn, and work in North Carolina,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “At UNCG, our motto is service, and I can’t think of a better role model for selfless service to our community than Nancy. She has helped spark economic growth, fuel substantial development for arts and culture, and made bold decisions that will benefit our hometown far into the future. Nancy is an inspiration to the newest generation of Spartan alumni as they embark on their journey as future leaders, and we are honored she will join us at our December Commencement.”

Commencement speakers at UNCG date back to 1893, with then-Governor Elias Carr addressing the students. Since that time, the University has welcomed ambassadors, governors, authors, university presidents, professors, bishops, ministers, and other notable speakers throughout its history – including physician, actor, and producer Ken Jeong at the University’s May Commencement earlier this year.

Commencement will take place Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. A live stream will be available for faculty, staff, family, and friends who are unable to attend in person. The University’s Doctoral Hooding Ceremony will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. in UNCG Auditorium. To learn more, visit the Commencement Central website.