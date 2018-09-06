Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Men's basketball releases 2018-19 schedule Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The defending Southern Conference Champion UNCG men’s basketball program released its 2018-19 regular season schedule today featuring road non-conference matchups with two SEC teams ranked in CBSSports.com’s most recent preseason poll in No. 1 Kentucky and No. 19 LSU. The non-conference road schedule will also see the Spartans make in-state commutes to North Carolina A&T, UNCW and Elon. In December, UNCG will close out the non-conference slate against Radford, the defending Big South Champion, at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“We’re pleased to have our schedule complete and excited to start our pre-season practices in preparation for the season,” said Head Coach Wes Miller. “Playing our first three games on the road will test us early, but also help prepare us for what we will face as we make road swings in conference play.”

The Spartans are coming off a program-record 27 victories last season and are returning First Team All-SoCon selection Francis Alonso, First Team All-SoCon Tournament selection Demetrius Troy, SoCon Defensive Player of the Year James Dickey and SoCon All-Freshman selection Isaiah Miller.

Miller, meanwhile, received a long-term contract extension in March and is just 13 victories away from setting the program record for wins by a coach as he continues to build the Spartans into one of the premier programs in the SoCon. Over the past two years the Spartans have posted an impressive 29-7 record in league play, including a 16-2 record at home.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 UNCG men’s basketball season are on sale starting as low as $139. Reserve your seats as the Spartans look to build upon last year’s SoCon regular season and tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearance. Season tickets include complimentary parking passes, buddy passes to bring friends to a game, an exclusive invitation to an open practice with the team, the opportunity to experience a women’s basketball game in Fleming Gym and more. Contact the UNCG ticket office at 336-334-3250 for more information to purchase season tickets. Season tickets can also be purchased online using this link. Individual tickets will go on sale Oct. 8.

Read more about the 2018-19 schedule at uncgspartans.com.