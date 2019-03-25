Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Record-breaking men’s basketball season comes to close Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro men’s basketball saw its season come to an end Saturday afternoon, as the Spartans fell to Lipscomb 86-69 in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The 2018-19 season was UNCG’s winningest season (29-7) in program history. The Spartans tallied 15 home victories, the second-most in program history, 11 road wins, and reached the finals of the Southern Conference Tournament for the third straight season.

UNCG earned the top seed in the NIT after narrowly missing out on the SoCon’s first-ever at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. On Tuesday, the Spartans won their first-ever NIT game, defeating Campbell 84-69 in front of a packed Greensboro Coliseum.

“This has been a historic year for our program,” said Head Coach Wes Miller. “29-7 is just remarkable and it speaks to what our players have built here year after year over the last four or five years.”

Senior Francis Alonso wrapped up his UNCG career as the program’s leader in three pointers made, minutes played, games played, and games started. He’s second in program history in points scored, field goals made, and free throws made.

Senior Demetrius Troy ranks top five in program history in both assists and steals. He’s one of only three players in program history to be in the top five of both statistical categories, joining former teammate Diante Baldwin and Courtney Eldridge.

Senior center Lloyd Burgess also contributed to the Spartans’ success over the last four seasons, appearing in 55 games with two starts.

To read more and to follow men’s basketball in the offseason, visit uncgspartans.com.

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications