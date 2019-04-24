Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Men’s golf wins second straight SoCon Championship Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

For the second straight year, UNC Greensboro men’s golf (283-294-276) has claimed the Southern Conference Championship after the Spartans finished the tournament at 11-under, besting East Tennessee State by 12 strokes.

This is the first time in program history UNCG has won back-to-back SoCon Championships. The conference title is the program’s fourth title since joining the Division I ranks, and this is also the first time the program has won four tournaments in one year, surpassing the three tournament victories in 1994-95.

The team’s score of 276 in the third round was the lowest since the SoCon started hosting the tournament at Pinehurst No. 9 and the lowest round score overall in the conference championship since Charleston Southern (275) and ETSU (275) in 2001.

Sophomore Nick Lyerly (69-69-67) narrowly missed out on his second-straight SoCon Individual Championship after falling in a two-hole playoff to ETSU’s Shiso Go. Lyerly forced the playoff after birdieing hole 18. In total, the Salisbury, North Carolina, native finished the day with seven birdies.

Additionally, Lyerly was named the Pinnacle Award winner, given annually to the student-athlete with the highest GPA on the winning team, and picked for the All-SoCon Team and the All-SoCon Tournament Team.

Head coach Terrance Stewart was named the SoCon’s Coach of the Year.

UNCG will now await its destination in the NCAA Regionals during the Selection Show, which will take place Wednesday, May 1, at 9 p.m. It will be televised on the Golf Channel.

To read more, visit uncgspartans.com.