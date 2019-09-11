It’s Mental Health Month at UNC Greensboro, and the University is hosting a variety of mental health events to support students.
Speaker: Jordan Burnham, “Unbreakable: A personal battle with depression, substance abuse, and perfectionism”
Sept. 12, 7 p.m.
Elliott University Center Auditorium
Jordan Burnham, a suicide attempt survivor, is an award-winning speaker addressing mental health and suicide prevention. He will share his powerful story of fighting depression and finding recovery. Jordan has been featured in Sports Illustrated and PEOPLE magazine, has spoken at the United Nations, and was invited to the White House for the National Conference on Mental Health hosted by President Obama.
Check up from the neck up
Sept. 12, 12-2 p.m.
Student Health Center & Office of Intercultural Engagement
Stop by for a quick and easy mental health check-up and speak with a campus counselor. Take a quick check-up online 24/7. RSVP via SpartanConnect.
Spartan Speak Out: Mental Health Open Mic
Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m.
EUC Auditorium Pre-Function Area
Come speak your truth and help us break the stigma around mental health.
“Let your body glow” group fitness class
Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, 4:30-9 p.m.
Kaplan Center Studio 3 and 4
RSVP via SpartanConnect: September 17
RSVP via SpartanConnect: September 18
Gratitude Tuesday Series
Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
EUC Azalea
Gratitude is a game-changer. Drop by to write that note you’ve been meaning to send a friend or loved one, or to decorate a gratitude journal to incorporate into your daily life. You’ll find there’s so much to be grateful for.
Dive in Movie: Moana
Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
Kaplan Center Natatorium
Join us for a night of relaxation and fun as we watch Disney’s “Moana” in the pool. RSVP via SpartanConnect.
Aromatherapy Workshop: Let’s get lifted
Sept. 19, 10 a.m, 12 p.m., 2 p.m.
Registration required via SpartanConnect
In this 90-minute workshop, you will learn about five essential oils known to lift your spirit and put a smile on your face. Participants will create their own personal aromatic product. Registration required via SpartanConnect:
10 a.m. registration
12 p.m. registration
2 p.m. registration
Goat Yoga
Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m.
Registration is currently full
Join us for a special session with Nigerian Dwarf Goats. Come for the yoga, stay for the cuddles. Registration required in Outdoor Adventures.
Love your body arty party
Sept. 26, 6 p.m.
Kaplan Center Room 209
Join us for an evening of food, music, and guided painting as we engage in the revolutionary act of loving our bodies. Registration is required via Spartan Connect.