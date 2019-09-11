It’s Mental Health Month at UNC Greensboro, and the University is hosting a variety of mental health events to support students.

Speaker: Jordan Burnham, “Unbreakable: A personal battle with depression, substance abuse, and perfectionism”

Sept. 12, 7 p.m.

Elliott University Center Auditorium

Jordan Burnham, a suicide attempt survivor, is an award-winning speaker addressing mental health and suicide prevention. He will share his powerful story of fighting depression and finding recovery. Jordan has been featured in Sports Illustrated and PEOPLE magazine, has spoken at the United Nations, and was invited to the White House for the National Conference on Mental Health hosted by President Obama.

Check up from the neck up

Sept. 12, 12-2 p.m.

Student Health Center & Office of Intercultural Engagement

Stop by for a quick and easy mental health check-up and speak with a campus counselor. Take a quick check-up online 24/7. RSVP via SpartanConnect.

Spartan Speak Out: Mental Health Open Mic

Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m.

EUC Auditorium Pre-Function Area

Come speak your truth and help us break the stigma around mental health.

“Let your body glow” group fitness class

Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, 4:30-9 p.m.

Kaplan Center Studio 3 and 4

RSVP via SpartanConnect: September 17

RSVP via SpartanConnect: September 18

Gratitude Tuesday Series

Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

EUC Azalea

Gratitude is a game-changer. Drop by to write that note you’ve been meaning to send a friend or loved one, or to decorate a gratitude journal to incorporate into your daily life. You’ll find there’s so much to be grateful for.