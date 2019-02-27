Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG hosts mentoring event for women Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

On Monday, Feb. 25, UNC Greensboro hosted the Triad Business Journal’s annual “Bizwomen Mentoring Monday” networking event for the third consecutive year.

Bizwomen Mentoring Monday is a nationwide initiative organized by American City Business Journals. Forty-four cities and more than 10,000 women participated in this year’s program. Approximately 170 students and professionals participated in the event on UNCG’s campus.

Seasoned professionals working in industries across the Triad served as mentors and shared their own stories and career advice in one-on-one, “speed dating” style mentoring sessions. Additionally, there were several roundtable sessions on key topics related to women in the workplace.

UNCG Provost Dana Dunn attended the event and provided opening remarks. UNCG mentors who participated in the event were Dr. Cathy Akens, vice chancellor for student affairs; Dr. Terri Shelton, vice chancellor for research and engagement; Beth Fischer, vice chancellor for advancement; Kim Record, director of athletics; Eden Bloss, senior director of external communications; and Samaya Roary, Student Government Association president.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications