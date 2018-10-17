Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Middle College wins Gold Award, recognized as one of America's Best Urban Schools Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The Middle College at UNC Greensboro was named one of America’s Best Urban Schools by the National Center for Urban School Transformation (NCUST) during the 2018 America’s Best Urban Schools Symposium Oct. 9 and 10.

Of the 15 schools recognized, the Middle College at UNCG was one of four to win the Gold Award, as well as the only North Carolina school recognized. All finalists were measured against rigorous criteria, with a special focus on curricular rigor, instructional effectiveness, relational quality and continuous improvement efforts.

During the 2016-17 school year, 86 percent of Middle College at UNCG students who took the ACT were proficient by state standards. The percentage of African American students considered to be proficient (with a score of 17 or higher) on the ACT increased from 64 percent in 2015-16 to 76 percent in 2016-17. Hispanic student ACT scores increased from 80 percent to nearly 95 percent.

The school has consistently met or exceeded expected growth in standardized testing, and the state report card rated it an “A” in 2016-17.

NCUST’s mission is to help urban school districts and their partners transform urban schools into places where all students achieve academic proficiency, develop a love for learning and graduate prepared to succeed in post-secondary education, the workplace and their communities.

To learn more about the Middle College at UNCG, visit the school’s website.