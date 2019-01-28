Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG named Military Friendly School, earns Gold award Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

For the eighth consecutive year, UNC Greensboro has been named a Military Friendly School by VIQTORY for excellence in supporting military-affiliated students.

UNCG received the ‘Gold’ distinction for the very first time, and is one of just two UNC System institutions to be recognized as Gold. In addition to the Military Friendly designation, institutions are eligible to receive Top Ten, Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards.

“We’re really proud of our Gold-level ranking this year,” said Brad Wrenn, director of military-affiliated services at UNCG. “We’ve taken a much more intentional, deliberate, and proactive approach to supporting our military-affiliated students in recent years, and I think the student body and larger military community have taken notice. We are continuously trying to optimize our services for military-affiliated students.”

Currently, UNCG serves more than 1,400 military-affiliated students – a number that includes service members, veterans, and their dependents. UNCG’s Office of Military-Affiliated Services, formerly known as the Veterans Resource Center, has expanded to become a one-stop shop for future, current, and past military-affiliated students. In addition to programming, such as a new mentorship program with UNCG alumni, the office now includes the processing of VA benefits.

The University’s re-energized approach to supporting active duty members, veterans, and their families has already proven successful. Since the 2015-16 academic year, retention, persistence, and graduation rates have increased for military-affiliated students. The average GPA has increased as well, with military-affiliated students earning above a 3.0.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

To learn more about the rankings, visit militaryfriendly.com.

For more information about UNCG’s Office of Military-Affiliated Services, visit military.uncg.edu.