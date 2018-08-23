Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG receives $1.2 million for student mentoring, classroom modernization Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro today announced a $1.2 million grant from the Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation. Two grants of $600,000 each, for a Scaling Student Success program and classroom modernization, are the first of their kind from the Armfield Foundation to UNCG.

Scaling Student Success: Expanding Opportunities for More Students

UNCG has a formula for success retaining and graduating students who are members of underrepresented groups, many of whom are Pell-eligible. The university has been recognized by the Education Trust, Department of Education (DOE) and the Gates Foundation for access and success.

Challenge: Current student success programs reach only a small percentage of new students each year. How can the university reach more students despite reduced state funding?

Solution: Scale the formula to broaden reach by providing a coaching-based academic success program to promote higher retention, academic achievement and graduation rates for an additional 150 new freshmen each year.

Key elements: trained student success coaching model, counseling and advising, cultural enrichment, etiquette dinners, writing clinics, and combining academic support with soft skills.

“We are so excited to partner with UNC Greensboro to broaden the scope and reach of higher education to a greater number of students,” said Executive Director Mindy Oakley. “This grant is an investment not only in a brighter future for students, but a brighter future for our region and our state. Our founder, Edward M. Armfield, Sr., valued education, hard work and a commitment to excellence. The same attributes are embodied in the young men and women at UNC Greensboro. We look forward to watching future Spartans reach new heights they may not have thought possible.”

“The pathway to success for future generations starts with a strong foundation,” said UNCG Provost Dana Dunn. “With this generous grant from the Armfield Foundation, we can support a greater number of students who are committed to furthering their education and to becoming successful members of our community. Education changes lives and creates opportunities. It’s up to us to open the doors to students’ dreams so they can live fulfilling and productive lives.”

Participants will be from underserved populations who have been identified as likely to benefit from additional support and resources. The program will build skills such that at the end of year one, students will be able to recognize challenges and resolve them independently, availing themselves of academic support resources on campus.