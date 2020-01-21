Spartans spent Saturday morning honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by serving others and investing in their community as part of UNC Greensboro’s 11th annual MLK Day of Service.

The event, organized by UNCG’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement (OLCE), is one of two annual, campus-wide days of service.

Students spent the morning making fleece blankets for Project Linus, cleaning up the creek at Creative Aging Network, and painting offices at Wiley Elementary, among other projects. Over 1,000 hours of service were completed as part of this event.

“We are proud to have had about 350 students dedicate their time to 14 community partner sites across Greensboro,” said Eli Lumens, hunger reduction capacity coordinator AmeriCorps VISTA for OLCE. “It is an honor to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through community service, and we are so glad that UNCG students came out in full support of this year’s MLK Day of Service.”

To learn more about service opportunities at UNCG, visit olce.uncg.edu.





Story by Alexandra McQueen, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park and James Claiborne, University Communications