Hundreds of family members, friends, siblings, and community members were on hand for the inaugural “Moving Up” ceremony at the Moss Street Partnership School in Reidsville on Friday, March 31, celebrating the promotion of 59 fifth-grade students to middle school.

The innovative new partnership school, a collaboration between UNC Greensboro and Rockingham County Schools, opened its doors in the fall of 2018.

Over the course of the past school year, teachers and staff at Moss Street – also UNCG employees – used experiential learning and cutting-edge techniques to teach approximately 400 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Specifically, they sought to develop student skills and interest in the highly-desired “STEAM” subjects – science, technology, engineering, arts, and math – as well as provide other services including counseling, nutrition, and additional support for students and families.

As UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. said at the beginning of the school year, “At UNCG, we recognize our responsibility to provide both academic opportunity and excellence to students across the region. With Rockingham County, we can forge a deep partnership – transforming not just an entire building but by extension a community. We will open up new doors and create new life chances for students. With our world-class School of Education and proven track record of producing outstanding educators, UNCG is well equipped to deliver on the vision for this kind of powerful collaboration, and we are excited about the future of this initiative in Rockingham County.”

Last Friday was just the beginning.

View additional photos from the ceremony below.

Story by Eden Bloss, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications