New books, a visiting children’s author, and STEM programs are on tap for the library at Moss Street Partnership School (MSPS) next school year thanks to new grant funding from the State Library of North Carolina.

The UNC Greensboro Teaching Resources Center (TRC) and MSPS have received a $50,000 Library Services and Technology Acts grant to help fund a community outreach program at the elementary school.

The University operates MSPS in Reidsville as part of the UNC Lab School initiative. MSPS is the only UNC lab school to receive this type of grant this year.

“This generous award is a game-changer for hundreds of students and their families,” said UNCG School of Education Dean Randy Penfield. “The Moss Street community will benefit from greater access to local library resources, books for the home, and a greater connection to a child’s education in the crucial early years. We are honored to be the only lab school in North Carolina to receive this grant.”

The TRC proposed a partnership with MSPS to provide a series of literacy-based and STEM-focused programs at the partnership school. The project will use the MSPS library and makerspace to engage the Moss Street community with children’s education through programs addressing reading at home, building home libraries, and encouraging creative activities with siblings and parents.

The TRC, a model school library media center housed in UNCG’s School of Education, will benefit from pre-service teachers and future librarians gaining first-hand experience with program planning, implementation, and book selection for elementary students.

