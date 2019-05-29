Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Music, phys ed programs recognized as best for vets Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro’s music and physical education programs were recognized as the top programs of their kind in the state for veterans in the 2019 College Factual rankings.

This marks the second consecutive year that the programs have achieved this ranking.

UNCG’s physical education and health teacher education program ranks No. 1 in North Carolina for veteran friendliness and No. 9 in the nation. Programs in the School of Music rank No. 1 in the state and No. 43 nationally.

UNCG also ranks among the top 15 percent of colleges and universities nationwide in the “College Overall – Best For Veterans” category.

Earlier this year, UNCG was named a Military Friendly School by VIQTORY and was one of just two UNC System institutions to receive a “Gold” distinction.

UNCG serves more than 1,400 military-affiliated students – a number that includes service members, veterans, and their dependents. UNCG’s Office of Military-Affiliated Services serves as a one-stop shop for future, current, and past military-affiliated students.

For more information about the Office of Military-Affiliated Services, visit military.uncg.edu.