UNC Greensboro Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. wrote last fall that the University was “poised to become a national model for how a university can blend opportunity, excellence, and impact.”

One year later, U.S. News & World Report bestowed high honors on the University, demonstrating how UNCG exemplifies the model Chancellor Gilliam described.

UNCG now ranks No. 1 statewide and No. 27 nationally for social mobility, a new U.S. News category highlighting institutions that are most successful in enrolling and graduating students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Earlier today, UNCG was one of four UNC System institutions to receive the INSIGHT Into Diversity Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award, which recognizes colleges and universities for their outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. This year marks the second straight year that UNCG has received this award.

The national honors don’t stop there. Throughout the fall, UNCG has been recognized by a variety of ranking lists for excellence in education and affordability:

U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges

Princeton Review Best Colleges

Washington Monthly Best Bank for the Buck Southeast Colleges

Forbes Top Colleges

Kiplinger’s Best Colleges

Money’s Best Colleges

Niche Best Colleges in North Carolina

LendEDU Student Loan Debt Ranking

The rankings reflect the work being done across campus. In his most recent campus message, the chancellor discussed new efforts around student success. Over the past two years, UNCG has been awarded over $5 million in grants to support new student success programs and initiatives, like the new Academic Success Coaching Program.

Additionally, UNCG has launched five new degree programs, and is working to transform technology across the University.

So what’s next? According to Chancellor Gilliam, the University will continue to put “stakes in the ground.” The focus is on taking action and marking progress.

“It is up to each of us – right now – to seize this opportunity, embrace this unique moment of transformation, and make an impact at UNCG that will be felt for decades to come.”

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications