UNC Greensboro has received the 2018 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Inspiring Programs in STEM Award winners were selected by INSIGHT Into Diversity based on efforts to inspire and encourage a new generation of young people to consider careers in STEM through mentoring, teaching, research and successful programs and initiatives.

“We applaud the collaborative efforts of our faculty and staff at UNC Greensboro to create a strong community of scientists to foster student success,” said UNCG Provost Dana Dunn. “By recruiting students with high potential and surrounding them with formative research experiences and mentoring, our programs are having a measurable and positive impact.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected UNCG based on the success of the STAMPS (Science, Technology and Math Preparation Scholarships) Program. STAMPS provides scholarships of up to $4,000 per year for academically talented undergraduate students in the sciences. The primary goal of the STAMPS Program at UNCG is to provide financial and community support for undergraduate students who are majoring in biology, chemistry, computer science, geography, mathematical sciences and physics and astronomy.

STAMPS was established to help students graduate with degrees in STEM, and to prepare them as they continue on in either STEM related careers or further education. Perhaps the greatest impact of the program can be found in the comments of many of the participants who report that their personal aspirations of what they want and believe they can accomplish as scientists have been raised by STAMPS. Many who previously saw obtaining their undergraduate degree as the culmination of their educational journey have gone on to attend outstanding STEM graduate programs. Instead of simply working in scientific fields, they now see themselves as wanting and capable of making significant contributions in their fields.

“We know that many STEM programs are not always recognized for their success, dedication and mentorship for underrepresented students,” says Lenore Pearlstein, owner and publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “We want to honor the schools and organizations that have created programs that inspire and encourage young people who may currently be in or are interested in a future career in STEM. We are proud to honor these programs as role models to other institutions of higher education and beyond.”

UNCG will be featured, along with 77 other recipients, in the September 2018 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

For more information about the 2018 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award and INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, visit insightintodiversity.com.