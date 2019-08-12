UNC Greensboro will kick off the 2019-20 academic year next Monday, Aug. 19, with the annual NAV1GATE New Student Convocation.

The all-day event officially marks the start of the new year and is designed to prepare freshmen and transfer students for success in the classroom.

New students will have the opportunity to hear from their deans, as well as faculty and staff, and learn more about the resources and support systems in place to help them excel in their first year and beyond. Because the event is organized by academic discipline, NAV1GATE is also a great opportunity for students to meet new friends who share the same major.

Students will learn more about campus traditions – like placing apples at the Minerva statue, the University motto of “Service,” and painting the Rawk – at the Traditions Walk. The event will end with a lunch, dessert reception, and Convocation Craze at the Kaplan Center.

Throughout the day, several campus streets may be impacted by closures. Road closure information is available on the NAV1GATE website.

Faculty and staff are encouraged to wear blue and gold on Monday and are invited to view a livestream of the event on the UNC Greensboro Facebook page starting at 8:30 a.m. More details about how to engage on social media are below.

To learn more and to view the full schedule of events, visit newstudents.uncg.edu/yfy/nav1gate.

We encourage the campus community to participate in the event on social media by:

Tagging posts #NAV1GATEUNCG and @UNCG on Twitter and Instagram.

Using the Snapchat filter at Fleming Gym, EUC Auditorium, and the Kaplan Center.

Viewing the Facebook Live stream at 8:30 a.m. on the University’s Facebook page.

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications