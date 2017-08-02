Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG announces new co-admission programs Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNCG today announced two new co-admission agreements with Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) and Alamance Community College (ACC) to facilitate degree completion and bolster student success by improving access to undergraduate and graduate educational resources, university facilities and support systems.

Unlike other traditional four-year, community college co-admission agreements, the UNCG-GTCC-ACC partnerships are unique: the GTCC “G²” (Gsquared) partnership expands opportunities for transfer students to access and complete their baccalaureate degrees in a selection of popular majors. These efforts capitalize on two recent academic innovations:

First, the recent selection of GTCC and UNCG to participate in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Frontier Set project, which is focused on improving student success and postsecondary degree attainment;

Second, the ACC “Spartan Passage” partnership, which offers an accelerated master’s program in six different disciplines as well as a comprehensive undergraduate program.

“This new partnership is designed to bridge the gap for students in our state, making it easier and more affordable for them to get their degree in a shorter timeframe, and get them into the workforce sooner,” said UNC system President Margaret Spellings. “For students, for the business community, for our economy and beyond, this initiative is a win-win for the state of NC. Together, we are setting the stage for a successful future.”

“At UNCG, we are dedicated to improving our transfer student graduation rates,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “Partnerships like these are essential to delivering results that benefit our students, our communities and our state. On one hand, they enable us to offer expanded educational opportunities to community college students at a tremendous cost-savings – because reducing student debt is a top priority. On the other hand, we know that creating a seamless transition from the community college environment to a four-year institution has direct, tangible benefits to student success. This collaboration with GTCC and ACC will produce a greater number of qualified graduates for our workforce.”

“As pioneers in improving student success in learning, and in credential and degree completion, partnering with UNCG on this endeavor allows us to build upon both of our institutions’ strengths to advance our mission of strengthening pathways to transfer and completion,” said GTCC President Dr. Randy Parker. “This co-admission agreement with UNCG further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to significantly increase student success rates and impact the lives and careers of our students.”

“We at Alamance Community College are very grateful and excited to partner with UNCG on this initiative that creates a pathway for many of our students to qualify for guaranteed admission and accessibility to The University of North Carolina at Greensboro,” said ACC President Dr. Algie Gatewood. “I commend Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. and the other excellent personnel at UNCG for working so collaboratively with our staff on this partnership. We look forward to maximizing the benefit of this agreement and forging new opportunities for our students to advance from the associate degree at Alamance Community College to earn the bachelor’s degree through The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.”

Application for the “G²” and “Spartan Passage” programs have been streamlined to benefit students. Prospective students complete one application, with a waived application fee for UNCG. Admitted students will have access to campus facilities, events, activities and services, including the UNCG University Library (in-house and online), the new Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness, academic advising and financial aid, among other benefits.

The need for these programs is clear. According to research from the Community College Research Center at Columbia University’s Teachers College, and the Aspen Institute, approximately 80 percent of incoming community college students begin with the goal of eventually earning a four-year degree. Yet just 14 percent do so within six years.

For more information about the new co-admission programs, visit: admissions.uncg.edu/apply-coadmissions-programs.php.