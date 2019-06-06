Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: New Spartans: Get ready to SOAR Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

At UNC Greensboro, June is the month for new Spartans to SOAR.

Thousands of incoming students will visit campus over the next few weeks for Spartan Orientation, Advising, & Registration (SOAR), a two-day orientation program for students and their families.

Students will meet with advisors, register for classes, get connected with different organizations across campus, learn about resources for student success, and stock up on all things blue and gold.

Throughout the summer, transfer and adult students will attend one-day SOAR sessions designed specifically for them. Remaining dates for those sessions are June 7, Aug. 12, and Aug. 14.

If you’re a new Spartan, how do you make the most out of SOAR?

We caught up with Austin McKim, associate director in the office of New Student Transitions & First Year Experience, who offered a few pieces of advice for new students at orientation:

Come with an open mind, and soak everything in.

Get out of your comfort zone. Don’t feel like you have to talk to every single person, but hopefully you can walk away with one person who you formed a connection with.

Take good notes.

Create a class schedule you feel good about.

Identify one campus resource that can help you succeed academically.

Make sure you get all of your questions answered so you can feel confident about returning in the fall.

Get some rest ­– it’s a busy two days!

New students are invited to participate in our #UNCGSoar social media contest. Here’s how to enter:

Post your favorite picture from SOAR 2019.

Your page must be public, and tag your posts #UNCGSoar and #UNCGWay.

The winner will be announced July 3. You will receive your prize – $50 SpartanCash – when you return in August!

To learn more about SOAR, visit newstudents.uncg.edu/soar.

Check out highlights from the first orientation session below.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications