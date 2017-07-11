Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG ranks among North Carolina’s best colleges Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNCG ranks third among public universities and sixth among all colleges and universities in North Carolina according to the 2017 College Choice “25 Best Colleges in North Carolina” list.

The rankings highlight UNCG’s renowned College of Visual and Performing Arts, as well as degree programs in business and the sciences and the university’s “fantastic master and doctoral degrees.”

College Choice is an independent online publication dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college. The rankings are based on National Center for Education Statistics data related to academic quality, student body diversity and return on investment.

To view the full list of top North Carolina colleges and universities, click here.