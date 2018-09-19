Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Nursing and Instructional Building goes ‘green’ Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro’s newest construction project has started its rise from the site of the old McIver Building. When the Nursing & Instructional Building makes its debut in the spring of 2020, it will be so much more than a classroom and lab space. The 180,000-square-foot facility will be a shining example of sustainable building and design.

UNCG is pursuing LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) – the most widely used green building rating system in the world – Silver certification or higher for the project.

In addition to providing more space for the School of Nursing, the facility will provide teaching and flexible laboratory research space for the School of Health and Human Sciences and the Departments of Biology and Chemistry, as well as classroom space.

Builders and designers are working now to incorporate a number of cost-effective and innovative elements that will support the environment as well as health and wellness.

Bioretention and water management

The new building will have a bioretention system, where contaminants and sedimentation will be removed from stormwater runoff

Once rain water enters a filtration tank, it will be used in low-flow fixtures and for irrigation

Dynamic building design

Designers employed biophilic methods, designing with materials, colors and light in a way that connects people with nature. Chris Roberts, principal and studio leader at LS3P Associates Ltd., calls it “bringing the outdoors in.”

Strategically laid out to avoid critical root zones in existing trees

Five-story atrium runs down the middle of the building, creating a lively, open space with natural light

Pedestrian pathways and vegetated open space throughout the building

Energy efficient

The building will house 39 labs, 14 classrooms, nine research suites and a community engagement center. “A lab building is an energy hog,” Roberts said. “The fact that this building will have labs and classrooms and still be one of the better energy-performing buildings on campus is a big deal.”

Peak energy output (total energy produced) is expected to be only 1 to 2 percent over a year

LED lights will be installed throughout the building

Heat recovery: exhausted energy enters a heat wheel and gets preconditioned; r un-around energy recovery heat exchanger: exhausted air will be used to preheat

Low-emitting and fuel-efficient vehicles: parking lot will be home to solar electric vehicle charging stations

Interactive education

Outdoor classroom

Material reuse: Catalpa trees from the McIver B uilding site were salvaged, milled and treated and will be built into the outdoor classroom

Native plants: The planting plan is focused on plants native to North Carolina that are able to withstand hot summers and resistant to drought. Plants include sourwood, witch hazel, corn, beans and native grasses

Roof design

Photovoltaic panel arrays (solar panels)

Vegetated roof: mature, locally recommended plants and pedestal system to allow for roof drainage

Low-slope high albedo roof: to reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat than traditional dark-colored roofs

Roof pavers: made of recycled materials

“We love to try to incorporate these things but are rarely able to,” said Roberts. “It’s exciting to see so many interventions within one project.”

Story by Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications

Rendering courtesy of Chris Roberts, LS3P Associates Ltd.