UNC Greensboro’s School of Nursing has a culture of care, with a global reach.

In early February, UNC Greensboro welcomed three high-level administrators from Moldova’s Nicolae Testemițanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, a university that educates physicians, dentists, pharmacists, public health professionals, optometrists and soon nurses, through a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Dr. Olga Cernetchi, Dr. Virginia Salaru and Dr. Corina Iliadi-Tulbure came to tour UNCG’s School of Nursing and to work with faculty members on the development of their program, which will open its doors to a first cohort this fall. The visit was part of a five-year and ongoing collaboration with a group of nurse educators from UNCG, N.C. A&T, Cone Health, Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions (MGH IHP) in Boston and UNC Chapel Hill, to share and disseminate new nursing concepts and best practices within the existing nursing workforce in the Republic of Moldova. Their efforts are also supported by Guilford Rotary, Rotary International and several other Rotary chapters.

During the Moldovans’ visit at UNCG, Dr. Nancy Hoffart and Dr. Inez Tuck, from MGH IHP, led sessions in which the doctors worked on building their curriculum and incorporating other aspects of nursing instruction into the new BSN program. Many of their discussions centered around the intellectual basis of nursing practice that differentiates a university-based program.

“These bachelor’s students are learning theory and evidence-based knowledge that they can apply and translate into the care of the patients,” explained Hoffart. “All of the care – whether it’s psychological and emotional, technical or clinical care – is based on a foundation of knowledge.”

The group also observed UNCG BSN courses, including simulation courses, visited clinical agencies and met with other UNCG faculty concerning faculty development.

It is a goal for Moldovan nursing to become aligned with the standards of the International Council of Nursing and the standardized European Union level of nursing education. Thanks to the collaboration of UNCG and the other institutions, Testemițanu State University is on track to make that accomplishment.

“These faculty clearly understand that they have to teach nursing students differently than medical students, and they are very committed to having a good program,” said Hoffart.

Story by Susan Kirby-Smith, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications