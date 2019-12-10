The UNC Greensboro School of Nursing has been awarded a $100,000 grant from The Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation to bring innovative nursing practices to at-risk students at Moss Street Partnership School in Reidsville, North Carolina.

The grant will be funded for four years, running through 2023. The School of Nursing will use a portion of the funds to help Moss Street Partnership School develop a position for a full-time health coordinator/nurse. The grant will also support the creation of a nurse health center at the elementary school and a new clinical practice site for UNCG undergraduate nursing students to receive hands-on training.

“The goal of this project is to create a unique learning environment for undergraduate students to have real-world nursing experiences in community and school-based health,” said Dr. Audrey Snyder, associate dean for experiential learning and innovation in the School of Nursing.

Moss Street Partnership School is operated by UNCG in partnership with Rockingham County Schools. The additional funding will give School of Nursing students the opportunity to collaborate with other health professionals to make a positive contribution with an at-risk population in a rural and underserved community.

“Working with Moss Street Partnership School to create much-needed health services for children and the community will provide exceptional learning experiences for our nursing students – one that most nursing students never get to experience,” said Dr. Robin Remsburg, dean of the UNCG School of Nursing.