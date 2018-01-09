Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Online master’s in nursing ranks No. 11 nationally in U.S. News & World Report Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNCG’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) ranks No. 11 nationally in the latest U.S. News & World Report listing of “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs.”

UNCG’s online MSN is the top-ranked program in the UNC System, and the second-ranked program in the state behind a similar program at Duke University.

The rankings are based on five key factors: student engagement, faculty credentials and training, student services and technology, peer reputation and admissions selectivity.

“The recognition from U.S. News & World Report speaks to our student-centered approach,” said UNCG School of Nursing Dean Robin Remsburg. “With curriculum adjustments that make the program more attractive and relevant to student needs, we’re seeing a dramatic rise in applications.”

The MSN offers two concentrations: Nursing Administration and Nursing Education. Both concentrations are designed for working registered nurses.

To learn more about the UNCG School of Nursing and its graduate programs, visit nursing.uncg.edu.