Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to launch online PhD program in Business Administration Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The UNC Greensboro Bryan School of Business and Economics will launch the first and only online AACSB-accredited PhD program in Business Administration in the fall of 2019.

“This innovative and ground-breaking program is designed to meet a critical shortage of research-trained business faculty members,” said Dr. McRae Banks, dean of the Bryan School. “We are delighted to create and present this unique and much-needed resource for the benefit of students, communities and businesses. We believe it’s the only such program delivered by a U.S. business school accredited by AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business).“

This 60-hour program is designed to prepare students for an academic career at a major college or university. Students will receive a broad overview of all areas of business, while also customizing their area of focus on strategy, international business or organizational leadership. Students will:

Understand conceptual and empirical research methodologies

Design an original, substantive research project

Apply advanced knowledge in a global context

Understand specialized knowledge and scholarly literature in the field in order to contribute to academic, government and private sector environments through their research

“Revitalizing doctoral education in the business community will ensure a robust and healthy scholarship – the production of a body of knowledge that preserves and enhances intellectual inquiry and the ongoing development of our discipline. In today’s increasingly complex and turbulent atmosphere, we are committed to ensuring that leadership expertise, vision, innovation and credibility are energized,” Banks added.

This program is currently pending SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) approval. Please visit bryan.uncg.edu for more details on the program.