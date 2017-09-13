Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG, NCAA launch online wellness resource for freshman student-athletes nationwide Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The NCAA Sport Science Institute has partnered with UNCG’s Institute to Promote Athlete Health & Wellness (IPAHW) to implement The Freshman Experience, an association-wide initiative aimed at improving the health and well-being of freshman student-athletes.

The Freshman Experience specifically targets a student-athlete’s freshman year as a critical opportunity for intervention and behavior change. At the core of The Freshman Experience is myPlaybook, an evidence-based behavioral intervention that consists of a series of online modules targeting health promotion strategies.

“myPlaybook is a manifestation of our mission, translating the latest evidence from behavioral sciences into practical tools and resources to make significant impacts on athletes’ lives,” said Dr. David Wyrick, associate professor and founder and director of IPAHW.

To date, more than 200 colleges and universities across the country have registered for The Freshman Experience. The online program includes a core module for alcohol and banned and recreational drugs, as well as supplemental modules targeting sexual violence, mental health and time management. Additional modules on sleep wellness, hazing and sport nutrition will be released in the spring.

For more information about IPAHW and myPlaybook, visit athletewellness.uncg.edu.