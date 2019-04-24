Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to award over 2,500 degrees at May Commencement Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro expects to award more than 2,500 degrees at the University’s May Commencement Ceremony and Doctoral Hooding Ceremony.

UNCG will confer approximately 1,867 bachelor’s degrees, 578 master’s degrees, 111 doctoral degrees, and 20 specialist in education degrees. Ninety-three of those degrees will be awarded to international students.

The Commencement Ceremony will be held Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. The University’s Doctoral Hooding Ceremony will take place Thursday, May 9, at 3 p.m. at UNCG Auditorium.

Actor, writer, producer, and Greensboro native Ken Jeong will deliver the keynote address at Friday’s ceremony. Also a physician, Dr. Jeong earned his undergraduate degree at Duke University and went on to get his medical degree at UNC Chapel Hill. He attended Page High School in Greensboro, where his parents still live.

Dr. Jeong is perhaps best known for his scene-stealing abilities and has established himself as one of today’s top comedic stars. He gained international fame for his role in the sleeper-hit film “The Hangover,” one of the biggest comedy franchises of all time, and starred in the No. 1 box office hit, “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Tierra Thompson, a senior majoring in political science and sociology, will deliver the student speech.

Dr. Gaëtane Jean-Marie, dean of the College of Education and Richard O. Jacobson Endowed Chair of Leadership in Education at the University of Northern Iowa, will serve as the speaker for the Doctoral Hooding Ceremony.

General seating at the Greensboro Coliseum is unlimited and is not reserved. Parking at the coliseum is free for all graduates and their guests, and parking permits are not required. For the Doctoral Hooding Ceremony, parking is available in the lot behind the Graham Building and Weatherspoon Art Museum.

Park & Ride buses will be available to transport volunteers, students, staff, and faculty between campus and the coliseum. Buses will depart campus every 30 minutes beginning at 7 a.m., with the final shuttle returning to campus at 1 p.m. Passengers may board the bus on Stirling Street in front of Elliott University Center.

For those who cannot attend Friday’s ceremony in person, a livestream of the event can be accessed here.

For more information, visit UNCG Commencement Central.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications