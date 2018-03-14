Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: A day at Piney Lake: Saturday opening celebration Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

What’s Piney Lake? Find out this Saturday, March 17th, when you can be among the first paddlers at the all-day re-opening celebration.

Free Spartan Chariots will run to UNC Greensboro’s Piney Lake, eight miles south of campus, leaving every half hour from the Elliott University Center Lawn bus stop, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students, Kaplan Center members and their guests are invited to use the kayaks, canoes, paddleboats, stand up paddleboards, 18-hole disc golf course, walking trails, volleyball and more as they explore the more than 40-acre property once called “Country Club of Woman’s College.” Recreation & Wellness and Campus Activities & Programs will provide food, music and giveaways for the celebration.

“It’s a unique space where you can get outside, have the chance to relax in a hammock, play games and connect with nature,” says Associate Director of Recreation & Wellness Mike Ackerman.

“It’s a sanctuary,” adds grounds supervisor Clifton McDaniel, who attended a Piney Lake summer camp as a child.

Woman’s College purchased the property in 1956 as a campus recreation center and training ground for students pursuing careers in recreation. In 1979, it was one of only six sites in the nation designated as a National Environmental Study Area (NESA) by the U.S. Park Service. Physical education majors spent weekends there and WC students served as counselors and teachers at camps that served the children of faculty, children who attended the Curry School on campus and children in the community.

Since 2010, Piney Lake has served as only a destination for retreats and trainings and the home of Team QUEST, but following the opening party, it will be open again for regular weekend recreation. The lake offers swimming, boating activities and catch and release fishing. Picnic areas with charcoal grills and grilling tools are also available.

Students, Kaplan Center members and up to four of their guests may enjoy Piney Lake free of charge on any Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the last weekend of October, and a Recreation & Wellness shuttle will run every hour on those days. Non-members may purchase weekend passes here.

Piney Lake is located at 4016 Blumenthal Rd. For more details about Piney Lake or reservations, visit: recwell.uncg.edu/piney.

Story by Susan Kirby-Smith, University Communications

Photography by Paul Papazis, Recreation & Wellness