UNC Greensboro today announced the return of its UNCG Pop Up Shop to downtown Greensboro this holiday season. Beginning with the Dec. 6 Festival of Lights, the UNCG Pop Up Shop will be open for three consecutive weekends during December, offering the Spartan faithful an opportunity to shop for gear and gifts and connect with a wide range of special guests during a series of unique events.

The shop is located at 300 S. Elm St., in the heart of downtown Greensboro. Shoppers will receive 25% off each item at the Pop Up Shop, and an extra 5% off if they show the recently launched UNCG mobile app on their phone.

“We have 30,000 alumni who live within 25 miles of downtown, so having a presence there is important to us,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “Last year was the first time we opened a retail shop off campus, and it was wildly popular – especially with our alumni, fans, and friends in the city. This year we hope to bring some engaging experiences to the heart of our hometown to showcase what makes UNCG such a distinctive place and such an asset to our region.”

This year’s programming includes:

Dec. 6 Festival of Lights Grand Opening: Join UNCG’s spirit squad, Spiro, musicians, and singers (including the UNCG Chariots a cappella group) at the opening night of the store. As downtown welcomes tens of thousands of visitors for Greensboro’s holiday season kickoff, UNCG’s shop will stay open late.

Dec. 13 Graduation Special: December commencement takes place in the morning, and the Pop Up Shop will open in time for new graduates and their families to head downtown for a special gift.

Dec. 14 “Meet the Coaches” Basketball Event: Meet UNCG head basketball coaches Wes Miller and Trina Patterson from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. as basketball season kicks into high gear. The men’s team will be preparing for a big test at home against ACC opponent NC State on Dec. 15; and the women’s team, with a huge upset against ACC powerhouse Wake Forest under its belt, will be preparing for a trip to Charleston. UNCG Chancellor Gilliam will be on-hand, and there will be chances to buy and win tickets to the big game against NC State.

Dec. 20-21 UNCG Family Fun and Holiday Music Showcase: Join us during our final weekend as we offer some family fun activities and bring holiday music to downtown, featuring our talented students and faculty. More details coming soon.

The shop will be open Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6-23, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (with extended evening hours on Dec. 6). It is operated in partnership with Barnes & Noble, which also manages UNCG’s on-campus bookstore. For more information follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications